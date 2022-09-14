Ghanaians slam Liverpool legend for saying Kudus’ goal is nothing special

Kudus scored a brilliant goal against Jurgen Klopp’s side in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool took a 17th-minute lead through Mohamed Salah but the Dutch champions restored parity 10 minutes later thanks to Kudus’ brilliant finish.

The 22-year-old latched onto Steven Berghuis’ cutback before hitting a fierce shot that ricocheted off the post before ending at the back of the net.

Despite Ajax eventually losing the game – following Joel Matip’s late winner – Kudus has been widely praised for his goal.

However, McManaman, who played over 200 games for Liverpool between 1990 and 1999, described the goal as nothing special.

This was despite the Ghanaian playmaker receiving high praise from Klopp, Rio Ferdinand and Thierry Henry for his amazing goal.

McManaman’s weird comments obviously did not go down well with many Ghanaian and Ajax fans, who took to social media to slam the ex-England international.