The midfielder, who was last on the books of Belarusian side FC Minks, has called time on his career at the age of 29.
Sulley Muniru: Brother of Sulley Muntari retires from football at age 29
Sulley Muniru, the younger brother of Sulley Muntari, has announced his retirement from football, citing “some medical developments.”
In a statement on his Instagram page, Muniru said he will henceforth be focused on nurturing the next generation of talents through his agency.
“Life is about pursuing your passions and making the necessary choices and tradeoffs to realize your long-term vision. It is with great Joy and Sadness, that I announce my retirement and the next chapter of my journey with football, my greatest passion,” he wrote.
“This decision was not made lightly and was prompted in lieu of some medical developments. Moving forward, I will focus my efforts off pitch by nurturing the next generation of football talent through my new agency 4fk_agency.
“I'd like the opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to all the CFR Cluj, FC Steaua Bucuresti, Tondela, Yeni Malatyaspor, Dinamo Minsk, Tambov, Asante Kotoko, FC Minsk.
“To all my coaches, medical staff, team mates and loved ones, fans and supporters, thank you all for being there for me on this incredible journey.”
Muniru started his professional career at Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals before moving to Romanian giants CFR Cluj in 2013.
He also lined up for clubs in Portuguese, Turkish and Russian topflights before returning to the Ghana Premier League in 2020 to join Asante Kotoko.
In 2021, he signed for FC Minsk on a free transfer and made 21 appearances for the club last season, scoring two goals.
