RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Sulley Muniru: Brother of Sulley Muntari retires from football at age 29

Emmanuel Ayamga

Sulley Muniru, the younger brother of Sulley Muntari, has announced his retirement from football, citing “some medical developments.”

Sulley Muniru: Brother of Sulley Muntari retires from football at age 29
Sulley Muniru: Brother of Sulley Muntari retires from football at age 29

The midfielder, who was last on the books of Belarusian side FC Minks, has called time on his career at the age of 29.

Read Also

In a statement on his Instagram page, Muniru said he will henceforth be focused on nurturing the next generation of talents through his agency.

Sulley Muniru
Sulley Muniru Pulse Ghana

“Life is about pursuing your passions and making the necessary choices and tradeoffs to realize your long-term vision. It is with great Joy and Sadness, that I announce my retirement and the next chapter of my journey with football, my greatest passion,” he wrote.

“This decision was not made lightly and was prompted in lieu of some medical developments. Moving forward, I will focus my efforts off pitch by nurturing the next generation of football talent through my new agency 4fk_agency.

“I'd like the opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to all the CFR Cluj, FC Steaua Bucuresti, Tondela, Yeni Malatyaspor, Dinamo Minsk, Tambov, Asante Kotoko, FC Minsk.

“To all my coaches, medical staff, team mates and loved ones, fans and supporters, thank you all for being there for me on this incredible journey.”

Muniru started his professional career at Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals before moving to Romanian giants CFR Cluj in 2013.

He also lined up for clubs in Portuguese, Turkish and Russian topflights before returning to the Ghana Premier League in 2020 to join Asante Kotoko.

In 2021, he signed for FC Minsk on a free transfer and made 21 appearances for the club last season, scoring two goals.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Sulley Muniru: Brother of Sulley Muntari retires from football at age 29

    Sulley Muniru: Brother of Sulley Muntari retires from football at age 29

  • 2022 Ballon d’Or: Sadio Mane makes history as 2nd African to finish in top three

    2022 Ballon d’Or: Sadio Mane makes history as 2nd African to finish in top three

  • Can Awoniyi and Dennis add to their goal tallies this season?

    BHA vs NFO: Wasteful Seagulls to prey on Tricky Reds - match preview, prediction

Trending

Sergio Ramos' wife reveals details of her active sex life with the PSG superstar

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

Manchester City were held to a stalemate in Copenhagen on Tuesday night in the UCL
UCL

'No Haaland, No Party' Reactions as Manchester City held in Copenhagen

Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia
UEL

'If na Ghana, Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as goalkeeper stops Ronaldo in Man Utd’s win

Social media reactions to Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit saga
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga