Watch: Sulley Muntari scores first goal for Hearts as Phobians beat WAFA

Hearts had earlier opened the scoring through Kojo Obeng Junior but were pegged back in the 55th minute following a long-range free-kick goal by Henry Owari.

The 2-1 victory ends a run of five matches without a win for the defending Ghana Premier League champions.

Boadu maintained the team that defeated rivals Asante Kotoko in the President’s Cup last Friday, with the midfield trio of Salim Adams, Nurudeen Abdul-Azeez and Muntari standing out.

Despite opting for numbers in the middle of the park, the Phobians struggled to gain control of the game in the first half.

However, Hearts sprung into life after the restart, with Obeng Junior opening the scoring in the 46th minute following a defensive mix-up in the WAFA box.

The Academy Boys, however, fought their way back and grabbed the equaliser nine minutes later when Owari’s free-kick flew past Richard Attah at his near post.

With chances far and few between both teams, Boadu brought on the pacey Patrick Razak and the winger made an immediate impact when he won a penalty for the home side.

Muntari stepped up and applied a Jorginho-esque technique to give Hearts a 2-1 lead, although his penalty was nearly saved by the WAFA goalkeeper.