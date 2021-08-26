‘Talk is cheap but does Ghana have the tools to win AFCON?’ – Asamoah Gyan asks

The Black Stars has been paired in Group C of the tournament, alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.

“Talk is cheap. It is easy for me to say Ghana will win but do we have the tools?” Gyan said in an interview with TV3.

“I have seen a lot of good players who have never tasted the tournament before that is why I will say let us qualify from the group and analyze the team and see whether we can win or not.”

Meanwhile, the former Sunderland and Udinese striker has expressed hope of representing Ghana at the next AFCON.

Gyan has not featured for the Black Stars since playing at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, where he was sparingly used.

With Ghana preparing to grace another tournament in Cameroon next year, Gyan believes he cannot be completely ruled out of contention, insisting “anything can happen.”

“There might be surprises, anything can happen. I may not be up now but you might see me in January who knows,” he noted.

“I feel like I did my best. In football, anything can happen. I have been closer to it [winning the AFCON] on so many occasions; I went to the final two times.