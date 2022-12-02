Tears of Luis Suarez compensate Ghanaians in 2-0 Black Stars' defeat

Despite winning the game the captain of the Uruguay side Luis Suarez was reduced to tears on the bench for Uruguay following South Korea's late goal against Portugal, with Hwang Hee-Chan's strike sending Uruguay out of the group stage.

Suarez was seen hiding behind his shirt with tears in his eyes as he watched on with his side the latest side to head for a surprisingly early exit in a week that has seen several high-profile upsets

The former Liverpool and Barcelona star twice assisted Giorgian de Arrascaeta to put La Celeste 2-1 up against Ghana in their final game in Group H, but it was ultimately not enough to send Uruguay through.

Ghanaians though sad about losing to Uruguay again after 12 years are compensated by the fact that the two countries are both out of the competition.

Taking to their social media platforms, Ghanaians are all out to tease the hero of Uruguay making him top of the trends on Ghana’s Twitter.