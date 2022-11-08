He said Ghana can beat superior teams like Portugal and Uruguay if the nation rallies behind the team.
The Black Stars can beat Portugal and Uruguay at World Cup if… Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed that with the right attitude and mentality, the Black Stars can perform well at the World Cup.
Recommended articles
"The players we have now are budding stars. Players that must have efficient stamina to stand the play of Ronaldo and I am very hopeful if we gel together we should be able to conquer Portugal and Uruguay," he said on the floor of Parliament.
"I am hopeful but let us unite behind the players and the technical team and I believe we will perform," he added.
The Black Stars have been pitted against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in Group H.
Ghana will officially open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi.
Otto Addo will announce his final 26-man squad for the tournament on November 14.
More from category
-
The Black Stars can beat Portugal and Uruguay at World Cup if… Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
-
Black Stars defender Stephan Ambrosius to miss the World Cup
-
Never To Be Forgotten: Top 5 bizarre World Cup moments