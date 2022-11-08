RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

The Black Stars can beat Portugal and Uruguay at World Cup if… Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Evans Annang

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed that with the right attitude and mentality, the Black Stars can perform well at the World Cup.

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

He said Ghana can beat superior teams like Portugal and Uruguay if the nation rallies behind the team.

Recommended articles

"The players we have now are budding stars. Players that must have efficient stamina to stand the play of Ronaldo and I am very hopeful if we gel together we should be able to conquer Portugal and Uruguay," he said on the floor of Parliament.

"I am hopeful but let us unite behind the players and the technical team and I believe we will perform," he added.

Why Chris Hughton, not part-time Otto Addo, should be Black Stars coach
Why Chris Hughton, not part-time Otto Addo, should be Black Stars coach Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars have been pitted against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in Group H.

Ghana will officially open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi.

Otto Addo will announce his final 26-man squad for the tournament on November 14.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

More from category

  • Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

    The Black Stars can beat Portugal and Uruguay at World Cup if… Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

  • Stephan Ambrosius

    Black Stars defender Stephan Ambrosius to miss the World Cup

  • Top 5 Bizarre World Cup moments

    Never To Be Forgotten: Top 5 bizarre World Cup moments

Trending

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

2022: Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Sulley Muntari asks Hearts of Oak to pay him GHc1 per month as salary

I’m sorry for assaulting you at 2014 World Cup – Sulley Muntari apologises to Moses Parker

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]