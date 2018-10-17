These countries have qualified for 2019 AFCON

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Five countries have already booked their ticket to the 2019 Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) to be held in Cameroon next year June.

Madagascar made history by qualifying for their first ever Africa Cup OF Nations finals following a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

Madagascar, the first country to confirm their place in Cameroon have been joined by their group A opponent Senegal- Both qualified from the group with 10 points.

The rest of the nations to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are the two North African giants Tunisia and Egypt, who have navigated from group J.

These four have joined hosts Cameroon.

READ MORE: Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

The participating nations for the Africa Cup of Nations has been increased from 16 to 24 with effect from the Cameroon 2019.

The competition will be held in the month of June instead of January next year.