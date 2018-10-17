Pulse.com.gh logo
These countries have qualified for 2019 AFCON

Madagascar was the first country to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations aside hosts Cameroon.

Five countries have already booked their ticket to the 2019 Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) to be held in Cameroon next year June.

Madagascar made history by qualifying for their first ever Africa Cup OF Nations finals following a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday.

Madagascar, the first country to confirm their place in Cameroon have been joined by their group A opponent Senegal- Both qualified from the group with 10 points.

The rest of the nations to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are the two North African giants Tunisia and Egypt, who have navigated from group J.

These four have joined hosts Cameroon.

The participating nations for the Africa Cup of Nations has been increased from 16 to 24 with effect from the Cameroon 2019.

The competition will be held in the month of June instead of January next year.

