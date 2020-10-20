‪The warm-up game is scheduled to take place at the WAFA Park in Sogakope with kick off time pegged at 10:00am.‬

The game serves as part of the teams preparations for the upcoming 2020/21 season which kicks off between the weekend of November 13 to Monday, November 16, 2020.

TopScout Football Academy coach Reginald Asante has named an 18-man squad for the crunch encounter.

The team will be looking to build on their confidence with a win over the Sogakope based side as they look groom quality players for next season.

WAFA, on the other hand, will commence their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign at home to King Faisal.