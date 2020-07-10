The Academy side based at Sogakope in a survey by Angel FM, Accra beat off competition from Ashanti Gold, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, etc.

The study took into consideration the assets of the clubs both tangible and intangible including the value of each of their players to arrive at the conclusion.

The top 10 most valuable clubs in Ghana have a combined asset is worth 77.15 million dollars.

The tangible assets focused on facilities such as pitches, club houses, secretariat, vehicles, lands and other properties. The location and current value of facilities owned by the clubs factored in arriving at the final top 10.

Here are the top 10 Most Valuable Clubs in Ghana in terms of tangible assets and current player transfer values

10. Berekum Chelsea

Players Combined Transfer Value: Gh? 8 Million

2 Training Pitches: Gh? 210,000

Club Secretariat: Gh? 97,000

Team Bus Kia 25-Seater (2009): Gh? 159,600

Semi Gym Furnished: Gh?100,000

15 Bedroom Clubhouse Plus Swimming Pool: Gh?550,000

12 Acres Of Land: Gh? 390,000

Total= Gh? 9.5 Million ($2.9 Million)

Bechem United

Players Transfer Value: Gh? 3 Million

Two Toyota Landcriusers: Gh? 729,120

Semi- Furnished Gym: Gh? 134,200

Club Secretatriate: Gh? 430,000

Two Coaster Buses: Gh? 372, 000

Hyundai 2014 Model (28-Seater): Gh? 220,000

6,000 Seated Capacity Stadia: Gh? 5.6 Million

Bechem United Farms (Feeds Players) 200 Acres: Gh? 820,000

Club Secretariat: Gh? 610,000

Total= Gh? 17.55 Million $3.1 Million Dollars

Medeama Sporting Club

60 Acres of Land (Dompem 50+ 10 Samahu): Gh? 2 Million

Coaster Bus: Gh? 120,000

Benz: Gh? 430,000

Toyota Highlander: Gh? 250,000

Toyota Camry- Ceo: Gh? 180,000

Secretariate: Gh? 7 Million

Club House (30 Rooms): Gh? 6million

Coach’s House (3 Bedrooms): Gh? 579,000

Medeama Fm: Gh? 7 Million

Senior Team: Gh? 779,041 Million

Youth Team: Gh? 300,000

Total: Gh? 23, 838,041 ……($ 4.1 Million)

Asante Kotoko

18 Bed Room (Uncompleted Club House): Gh? 2.8 Million

25 Acres of Land: Gh?5.2 Million

2 Traning Pitches And Training Complex: Gh? 1.2 Million

Nissan Pathfinder: Gh?200,000

Mercdes Benz: Gh? 300,000

2 Kia Sportage: Gh?120,000

Hyundai H200: Gh? 75,000

Club House (Uncompleted): Gh? 350,000

Club Secretariat: Gh? 750 ,000

Hyndia (Mini Bus): 600,000

Player Transfer Value: Gh? 11,925,086.12

Total = Gh? 24,730 ,086.12 $ = 4.2 Million Dollars

Liberty Professionals

Carl Reindorlf Park: Gh? 8 Million

2 Club Houses: Gh?2 Million Gym: Gh? 500,000

Bus: Gh? 781,000

Secretariat: Gh? 300,000

Players: Gh? 9 Million

Total: Gh? 25,481 ,000 $4.3 Million

Accra Hearts of Oak

Secretariat: Gh? 12,159 Million

Pobiman (80 Plots): Gh? 4 Million

New Bus: Gh? 450,000

4 Cars: Gh? 180,000

Players: Gh? 13,263,932

Total Assets= Gh? 31,043,932 $5,371,329

Legon Cities

Players: Gh? 8.06 Million

Training Facility: Gh? 320,000

Fully Furnished Modern Gym: Gh?603,000

9 Bedroom Club House At East Legon = Gh?25.2 Million

Secretariat= Gh?8 Million

Coaster Bus= Gh?113,120

2018 Scania Marco Polo Bus: Gh?1.12 Million

Total Assets= Gh? 51,964,120 $9.3 Million

3. Elmina Sharks

Nduom Sports Stadium – $10 Million

Secretariat- $190,000

Club House (4 Storey) – $500,000

Club House (2 Storey) – $300,000

Fiat For Management -$46,000

Pick Up- $46,000

Team Bus- $225,000

Sea Lions Bus- $110,000

Players: $1.35 Million

Total Assets= Gh?73,822,500 $12.75 Million

2. Ashantigold Sc

Len Clay Sports Stadium

Secretariat

2 Club Houses

2 Training Pitches

3 Bedroom Apartment (Coach)

Storey Building For Staff

Ceo’s Apartment

10 Plots Of Land

2 Team Buses

Players: $1.8 Million

Total Assets= $13 Million

West Africa Football Academy, (WAFA)

WAFA Stadium

-Senior Staff Residence -15 Rooms

Administration Block- 12 Offices

Ultra-Modern Gym

Game Centre -Training Pitches Dormitories

School Complex

Dining Hall

Cold Store

Workshop

Transport

Marco Polo

Mini Buses- Mercedes Mg C60-2

Toyota Hiace

Sprinter

Trucks

Pickups

Toyota Fortuna-4

Nissan Patrol

-Players: Gh?76,100,255

-Gomoa Feteh Property- $7 Million

Total: $18,212,435