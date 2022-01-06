RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: John Mahama’s footballer son, Sharaf hangs out with Davido

Emmanuel Ayamga

Sharaf Mahama, the son of former President John Dramani Mahama, has been spotted in the company of Nigerian singer Davido.

The pair exchanged pleasantries and took some photos after meeting at an event during the New Year celebrations.

In a video that has gone viral, Davido is seen having a cheerful conversation with Sharaf before posing for the cameras.

Despite being the son of an ex-President, Sharaf has often kept his life private and rarely speaks to the media.

The 24-year-old is, however, very passionate about football, having previously played for Belgian side KV Mechelen.

He also played in ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah’s testimonial match in 2015 and was even training with Ghana Premier League side WAFA during the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

In 2020, as a way of giving back to society, Sharaf returned to his hometown, Bole, to support kids who aim to carve careers as footballers.

“This place means a lot to me; the culture, the people, the passion and the love for football,” he said about the project.

“It’s always been my family’s tradition to go back to my hometown Bole, which is located in the Northern part of Ghana, to celebrate Christmas with them and to show the love during the holidays.”

Some months ago, he also participated in the 2021 Wolves Invitational Tournament Madina Astro Turf in Madina in Accra.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

