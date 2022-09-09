We won’t use taxpayers’ money to fly fans to Qatar – Sports Minister

This follows lessons from the 2014 World Cup, where it emerged that the government spent a lot to send thousands of fans to Brazil.

However, Ussif said that will not be repeated this year, adding that private sponsorship will be secured to take fans to Qatar.

“Government is trying to raise funds through Corporate Ghana to help us to take fans to support our Black Stars,” he said on Citi FM.

“We will not use State funds for this and that is why we are appealing to corporate Ghana to come to our aid.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo believes Ghana will be the first African country to lift the FIFA World Cup.

The President said this during the World Cup Trophy in Ghana, where he met with France legend David Trezeguet.

"I am of the firm conviction that Ghana will not only participate in the competition but will make the whole nation and by extension the African continent proud, with a great performance,” he said.

"I, therefore, want to urge all Ghanaians, in conclusion, to throng the Accra Polo Court to view the trophy and to be part of history, before we finally bring the cup home on 18th December.

“We, who were the first to gain our freedom and independence from colonial rule, will be the first to bring the World Cup to Africa."