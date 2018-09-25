Who did Cristiano Ronaldo & Messi vote for?

news

Real Madrid and Croatia star man Luka Modric amassed 29.05 per cent of the vote to beat off competition from Cristiano Ronaldo who took 19.08 per cent and Salah who received 11.23 per cent.

The award was decided by a collection of votes, coming from the captains of each international team, their managers, and selected media officials from each country.

Each voting individual had to make three selections: a first-placed player who would receive five points, a second-placed player to receive three points and a third-placed player to receive one point.

Luka Modric received the nod to be the FIFA Player of the Year to end the 10-year duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The duo despite, snubbing the ceremony cast their votes and this is how they did it.

Following the ceremony, FIFA revealed the breakdown of the vote, with some interesting surprises among the selections.

Despite not making the final three, Messi voted his rival Ronaldo in third place, with Kylian Mbappe in second place and Modric in first.

Ronaldo, however, opted not to vote for Messi at all, placing his former Real Madrid team-mate Raphael Varane in first, with Modric second and Antoine Griezmann as third.

Spain captain Sergio Ramos picked Modric, Ronaldo and Messi as his order.

Harry Kane was given a vote from Gary White, the coach of Chinese Taipei as well as Dion Godet, the coach of the Bahamas - but was not placed first by any of his fellow players.

Kane himself cast a vote as captain of England, choosing Ronaldo in first, with Messi and Kevin De Bruyne as second and third.