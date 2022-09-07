Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

The 2021 Champions League winners picked up just three wins from seven games this season, suffering three defeats and drawing once in that period.

However, following last night's disappointing 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, the Blues hierarchy decided to call it quits with the 49-year-old German the following morning.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during his time with the club," the club stated in a statement.

Speaking further about the decision to sack the 49-year-old, the club noted it was the right time to make the transition to take the club forward.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," the club added in the statement.

With Tuchel gone, Chelsea’s coaching staff will now take charge of the team as the Todd Boehly-led consortium seek to find a new manager, with Brighton coach Graham Potter reportedly in talks for the vacant role in the Stamford Bridge dug-out.

Thomas Tuchel Brief

The former PSG boss was appointed as Chelsea in January 2021 and actually promised to 'build a team nobody wants to play against' under former club owner, Roman Abramovich.

However, the Blues have looked far from their best over the last couple of months, failing to retain their Champions League trophy after being knocked out by eventual winners Real Madrid and also losing out on two domestic trophies to the same opponent - Liverpool in both finals.

The Blues finished third in the Premier League standings last season and saw a couple of players exit the club in the summer transfer window.

The defensive trio of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso all made switches to Spain while their attacking duo of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner made a loan switch back to the Serie A as well as a return to the Bundesliga respectively.

However, despite Chelsea significantly missing out on some priority targets in the transfer window, the Londoners were able to make some recruitments in all areas of the team.

In goal, American wonderkid shot-stopper Gabriel Slonina was signed and loaned back to his MLS team.

In defense, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana arrived this summer, Carney Chukwuemeka was signed as a backup in the midfield while Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling were brought in as attacking reinforcements for the Blues.

But even as Chelsea did get some business done this summer, the team had not looked convincing since the start of the season and the Blues heirarchy had probably had enough after the team's awful showing on Wednesday, triggering the decision to axe the German gaffer the next morning.

Following the announcement of Tuchel's dismissal, some details have come to light on the reason why the current Chelsea board decided on a change of manager after just seven matches in the new campaign.

Why was Thomas Tuchel sacked?

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, via his official YouTube channel, Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly had a cordial relationship before the start of the new season.

However, the pair also had some disagreements on certain transfer targets including Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, who Boehly had reportedly wanted to bring over to Stamford Bridge but ultimately failed to after Tuchel failed to give his blessing.

The pair had also missed out on other big signings including Dutch centre-back Mathijs de Ligt, who ended up sealing a switch to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea also missed out Raphinha after agreeing terms with Leeds, as the Brazilian winger preferred a switch to Barcelona instead.

The clubs were also in talks to sign another Jules Kounde from Sevilla before his move to Barcelona, but the Londoners withdrew from the deal as Tuchel reportedly had doubts about the player.

Chelsea's transfer shortcomings were also also down to the inexperience on the current Chelsea board with key board members resigning just weeks into the start of the season.

The club is still yet to appoint a Sporting director as Boehly himself had to assume the role temporarily while Tuchel had to be more involved in the decision-making.

Fabrizio claims there were some other details that were unclear on Tuchel and Boehly's relationship but stated that there were also growing tensions in the Chelsea dressing room as well.