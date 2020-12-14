The graduation ceremony took place over the weekend.

Martha Bissah was well dressed in a kentey outfit to sell Ghanaian culture to the rest of the world. She also wore her graduation gown to cover the kentey cloth to be in a graduation mood.

Martha Bissah emerged as a star when he won 800 metres in the 2014 Junior Olympics. She obtained a scholarship to further his education in the U.S and to also pursue her career in athletics.

However, he had issues with Ghana Athletics Association and the Ghana Olympics Committee and almost quit competing for Ghana.

Below are the details about Bissah's career

In 2014, Bissah won a gold medal in the girl's 800 race at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics

Bissah was banned indefinitely by the Ghana Athletics Association in June 2016.

In February 2017, she won four gold medals at the Mid- Eastern Athletic Conference Indoor and Track & Field Championships.

In 2018, she was named the Female Athlete of the Year for the second time at Norfolk State University.

In 2019, for the second time Martha was named the Female Athlete of the year at Norfolk State University, she got the award after registering a time of 17 minutes and 16 seconds, thereby setting a new championship record.