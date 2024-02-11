Nigeria and Ivory Coast set for thrilling AFCON final

Ivory Coast, defying the odds, aims to become the first host nation in 18 years to clinch the AFCON title. Their journey to the final includes a noteworthy 1-0 defeat against Nigeria during the group stage at the same venue, setting the stage for a compelling rematch.

As the most thrilling AFCON in recent memory concludes after a month of intense competition, Ivory Coast looks to secure their first continental title since 2015, while Nigeria seeks their fourth championship, aiming to equal the record held by old rivals Ghana. Only Egypt, with seven titles, and Cameroon, with five, have won the prestigious Cup of Nations more frequently.

The Elephants of Ivory Coast, making a significant impact as host nation, aim to replicate the achievement of reaching the final last seen in 2006. On that occasion, Egypt emerged victorious in Cairo, defeating Ivory Coast in a penalty shootout to claim the trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final promises high stakes and intense competition as both teams vie for continental glory or will Nigeria add another title to their illustrious history, or will Ivory Coast seize the opportunity to etch their name on the AFCON trophy once again?