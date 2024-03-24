No Ghanaian athlete meets qualification standards for Paris Olympics

Despite their best efforts, Ghanaian athletes were unable to meet the stringent qualification standards set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the respective international sports federations.
No Ghanaian athlete has qualified for the Paris Olympic Games, marking a significant disappointment for the nation's sporting community.
The absence of Ghanaian representation in the Paris Olympics is a setback for the nation, given its proud tradition of participating in the prestigious global event. Historically, Ghana has fielded athletes in various disciplines such as athletics, boxing, and swimming, showcasing the country's talent and dedication on the world stage.
Among the notable performances at the just-ended 13th African Games, Joseph Paul Amoah clinched gold in the men's 200m event at the recent Games with a time of 20.70.
However, this fell short of the accepted qualifying time for the Olympic Games, which stands at 20.16. Amoah's personal best of 20.08 in the 200m demonstrates his potential, but he will need to revisit that form to secure qualification for the Olympics.
Similarly, in the high jump, Ghanaian athletes Cadman Yamoah and Rose Amoanima Yeboah secured gold medals. Yamoah cleared a height of 2.33m, while Yeboah achieved a height of 1.90m. However, the Olympic qualifying standards for high jump events require athletes to meet higher heights - 2.33m for men and 1.97m for women.
Another athlete, Benjamin Azamati, faces a tough challenge in qualifying for the Olympics. Despite his impressive performances, including a fifth-place finish in the 100m final with a time of 10.45s, Azamati will need to achieve a time of 10.00s or better to meet the Olympic qualifying standard.
This feat has only been accomplished by a handful of Ghanaian athletes in history.
With the outdoor season underway, Ghanaian athletes have until June 30th to meet the Olympic qualifying standards. There is hope that more athletes will rise to the challenge and put themselves in contention for a spot at the Games, showcasing Ghana's talent and determination on the global stage.
