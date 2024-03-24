No Ghanaian athlete meets qualification standards for Paris Olympics

The absence of Ghanaian representation in the Paris Olympics is a setback for the nation, given its proud tradition of participating in the prestigious global event. Historically, Ghana has fielded athletes in various disciplines such as athletics, boxing, and swimming, showcasing the country's talent and dedication on the world stage.

Among the notable performances at the just-ended 13th African Games, Joseph Paul Amoah clinched gold in the men's 200m event at the recent Games with a time of 20.70.

However, this fell short of the accepted qualifying time for the Olympic Games, which stands at 20.16. Amoah's personal best of 20.08 in the 200m demonstrates his potential, but he will need to revisit that form to secure qualification for the Olympics.

Similarly, in the high jump, Ghanaian athletes Cadman Yamoah and Rose Amoanima Yeboah secured gold medals. Yamoah cleared a height of 2.33m, while Yeboah achieved a height of 1.90m. However, the Olympic qualifying standards for high jump events require athletes to meet higher heights - 2.33m for men and 1.97m for women.

Another athlete, Benjamin Azamati, faces a tough challenge in qualifying for the Olympics. Despite his impressive performances, including a fifth-place finish in the 100m final with a time of 10.45s, Azamati will need to achieve a time of 10.00s or better to meet the Olympic qualifying standard.

This feat has only been accomplished by a handful of Ghanaian athletes in history.