Armwrestling Federation boss Osei Asibey turns down role on Bawumia’s manifesto committee

In a statement, he said: "Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation and Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation, has respectfully declined an appointment to serve on H.E Dr. Bawumia's 2024 Campaign Manifesto Sub-Committee on Youth and Sports.

"Mr Osei Asibey, known for his dedication to sports development and advocacy, has decided not to join the campaign sub-committee to maintain his apolitical stance. He believes it's important to stay neutral and impartial in his current roles within the sporting community.

"In a statement today, Mr Osei Asibey stressed the importance of keeping politics separate from sports, given his leadership positions in Armwrestling at both local, continental and global levels. As President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation and Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation, he's responsible for promoting fairness and integrity in the sport."

Meanwhile, Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has been named on Dr. Bawumia’s manifesto committee ahead of the 2024 elections.

The 38-year-old will chair the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) sub-committee on Youth and Sports.

A statement released by the campaign team of Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP, announced the constitution of the manifesto committee last Wednesday.

This comes after Gyan was spotted at Dr. Bawumia’s address at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) earlier this month.