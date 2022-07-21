Our hard work will pay off in Birmingham – Ghana’s Chief of Mission for Commonwealth Games

The football administrator who now heads the finance department of the Ghana Olympic Committee has been working around the clock to ensure other vital groundworks are in place, before sharing the necessary relevant information.

Mr Acheampong said that due to multiple Games villages, information flow will be essential in Birmingham since all eyes and ears will be firmly fixed on Team Ghana athletes.

Pulse Ghana

"There are four main accommodation areas that will be hosting athletes, officials and so forth; Birmingham University (main Games village) which will house the athletics and hockey squads.

Warwick University and NEC Hotel Campus where the Para athletes, Table Tennis and Boxing squads will lodge"

The Chef de Mission said he is confident that enough work has been completed to ensure a smooth departure from Ghana to Birmingham commencing from Thursday 21 July.

"This is a major global sporting event and there are requirements, so we must abide by all rules and regulations before taking certain steps. I am satisfied with work done so far but there is more work ahead so that the spotlight is on the athletes and not so much we the support team"

Present at the briefing was Mr. Kwame Amponfi Jr who heads the Technical Department at the National Sports Authority (NSA). He commended the Commonwealth Games Team Leaders for their diligence, focus and professionalism.

On the final traveling arrangements, the CDM confirmed that the first batch of Team Ghana athletes and coaches will leave on 21 July after Covid-19 tests have been conducted.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony is scheduled for 28 July. with the closing ceremony on 8 August.

Article by: Kofi Esikyire