South Africa secures third place with penalty shoot-out triumph over DR Congo

The penalty drama unfolded after South Africa midfielder Teboho Mokoena hit the outside of the post with the first kick. Despite this initial setback, the subsequent eight penalty kicks from both teams were all successful.

The high-stakes match culminated in DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba needing to score to secure victory. However, Williams' remarkable goalkeeping performance denied Mbemba's attempt, securing South Africa's triumphant finish in the tournament.

The encounter between South Africa and DR Congo took place at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, where both teams aimed to redeem themselves after facing defeats against Nigeria and hosts Ivory Coast, respectively, in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Notably, no extra time was played in the bronze medal match. Despite the Congolese dominating the game, their struggles in front of goal ultimately led to a goalless draw. The intense battle was decided through a dramatic penalty shoot-out, showcasing the unpredictable and captivating nature of football on the African continent.

As South Africa celebrates their well-earned third-place finish, all eyes are now on the highly anticipated final between hosts Ivory Coast and Nigeria on Sunday in Abidjan.