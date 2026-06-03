70-foot 'world's tallest footballer statue' of Lionel Messi pulled down (video)

A 70ft statue of Leo Messi in Kolkata, India is being relocated to a safer place due to the statue being considered unsafe. Image credit: brfootball

A 70ft statue of Leo Messi in Kolkata, India is being relocated to a safer place due to the statue being considered unsafe. Image credit: brfootball

A towering 70-foot statue of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, believed to be the tallest monument ever built in honour of a footballer, has been pulled down by authorities in Kolkata, India, less than six months after its unveiling.

A 70-foot Lionel Messi statue in Kolkata, India, has been pulled down after it was found to be unsafe.

Engineers said the statue was swaying in strong winds, raising safety concerns.

Authorities plan to relocate and reinstall the monument at a safer site.

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The iron-and-fibreglass structure, located in the Lake Town area of West Bengal, depicts Messi lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy in celebration of Argentina's triumph at the 2022 World Cup.

Authorities reportedly became concerned after the golden-coloured statue was seen swaying in strong winds. Officials initially secured the monument with ropes before deciding to dismantle it following a safety assessment.

A 70ft statue of Leo Messi in Kolkata, India is being relocated to a safer place due to the statue being considered unsafe. Image credit: brfootball

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West Bengal lawmaker Sharadwat Mukherjee confirmed the decision, stating that government engineers had determined the structure posed a safety risk.

"The statue of the Argentinian football legend in the city of Kolkata was found unsafe by engineers of the West Bengal government. We have noticed that the statue is swaying in the wind," he said.

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Residents had earlier raised concerns after noticing signs of instability during periods of strong wind, prompting an inspection by the Public Works Department. The inspection ultimately led to an order for the statue's removal.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy.Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

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The monument was unveiled on December 13, 2025, at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club during Messi's highly publicised "GOAT Tour India", which also featured his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

The project has also attracted controversy beyond its structural issues. The statue was commissioned by a local football club whose president, Sujit Bose, was later arrested over corruption allegations.

Authorities in West Bengal say efforts are underway to identify a safer location where the monument can be reinstalled. Officials are reportedly seeking a site with stronger structural support and improved safety conditions for visitors.

The incident has reignited debate in India about approval procedures, engineering standards and safety audits for large public monuments.

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