Accra Floods: Ghanaian celebrities react as floods hit Accra , demand action to be taken

Ghana's biggest celebrities demand government action as devastating floods submerge Accra again, reigniting a fierce national debate on infrastructure vs. public indiscipline.

High-profile Ghanaian stars used their platforms to issue safety alerts and voice national exhaustion over the recurring rainy season destruction.

The disaster has reignited a fierce debate over accountability, pitting official claims of public indiscipline against experts who blame structural and engineering failures by the government.

The crisis highlights a decade of inaction, leaving the same neighbourhoods underwater 11 years after the tragic 2015 disaster.

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Some of Ghana's best-known voices weighed in as the rains submerged parts of the capital again, adding celebrity weight to a debate the country has been having for over a decade.

As floodwaters spread across Accra on Monday morning, some of Ghana's biggest names turned to social media, and the range of their responses tracked the national mood almost exactly: part concern, part fatigue, and part frustration that the country keeps arriving at the same place every rainy season.

Actress and producer Lydia Forson, long one of the more outspoken public figures on Ghanaian social and political life, went furthest.

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She first urged people to stay off the roads, writing that it was best to stay home if they could because "the rain is no joke.

" In a follow-up post, she widened the lens, calling for the country to "come together as a country and make some tough decisions about how to stop these floods," and noting that the situation deteriorates each year.

Children can't dance in the rain anymore, we all run for shelter, even cars aren't safe, she wrote.

READ ALSO: Heavy rains hinder efforts to contain major factory fire at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

Her words landed in the middle of an argument that has dominated Ghanaian discourse this season: whether the floods are a problem of public indiscipline or of governance and engineering.

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In London in May, President John Dramani Mahama told a diaspora forum that the flooding in Accra was not an engineering problem but a problem of indiscipline—a framing that drew sharp pushback from planners and commentators who argue the failure is structural.

Musician Kofi Kinaata took a more communal tack, using his platform to check on his audience directly.

Are you safe, is your area flooded? Which area you dey? he asked under the hashtag #AccraFloods.

READ ALSO: Flooding triggers emergency power shutdown at Mallam and Achimota GRIDCo and ECG substations

Rapper Sarkodie, one of the most followed Ghanaians on the platform, kept it brief but visible, posting simply: "Stay safe out there guys." From an account his size, the reach alone amounts to a public safety nudge.

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The interventions echoed the official line of the day. The Interior Ministry has urged the public to stay indoors and avoid all unnecessary movement until conditions improve, with rescue teams deployed across the worst-hit communities.