Cape Town, Lagos ranked among Africa’s Top 4 best Cities in 2026 Time Out Global Ranking

Cape Town, Marrakesh, Cairo, and Lagos rank among Africa’s top cities in Time Out’s 2026 Best Cities in the World list, showcasing the continent’s cultural, creative, and economic growth.

Africa is increasingly asserting itself on the global urban stage. The 2026 edition of Time Out’s Best Cities in the World ranking highlights four African cities among the world’s elite, standing alongside major hubs such as London, New York, and Paris. From Cape Town’s natural beauty and sophisticated urban culture to Lagos’s dynamic creativity, these cities reflect the continent’s diversity, resilience, and growing influence in global culture, business, and tourism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cape Town

Cape Town, South Africa

Leading Africa’s representation is Cape Town, which ranks sixth globally. Often referred to as the “Mother City,” Cape Town continues to impress with its rare combination of scenic landscapes and modern city life. Framed by the iconic Table Mountain and bordered by pristine coastlines, Cape Town consistently ranks highly for quality of life, cultural vibrancy, and culinary experiences, according to insights from more than 24,000 residents and experts surveyed by Time Out.

The city excels not only as a tourism destination but also as a lived-in cultural hub. Vibrant neighbourhoods, a thriving hospitality sector, and a growing creative industry all contribute to its international reputation. Even after topping the 2025 global ranking, Cape Town’s continued presence in the top 10 demonstrates sustained admiration from visitors and residents alike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marrakesh

Marrakesh city via crossroadsculturalexchange.com

Marrakesh, ranked 24th, offers a striking contrast. Known for its historic charm and sensory richness, the city remains one of Africa’s most unique cultural capitals. Marrakesh has successfully balanced heritage with modernity, combining bustling souks, traditional riads, and contemporary art spaces with luxury hotels and global dining experiences.

This blend of the old and new makes Marrakesh a magnet for travellers, creatives, and entrepreneurs. Its inclusion in the Time Out ranking highlights the city’s ability to reinvent itself while remaining true to its cultural roots, offering experiences that are both authentic and globally appealing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Accra and Lagos ranked among top 13 best cities in the world for nightlife

Cairo

Cairo, Africa’s largest city, is ranked 42nd, reflecting its significance as a historical and contemporary metropolis. Home to the Pyramids of Giza, centuries-old mosques, and internationally renowned museums, Cairo offers unmatched historical depth. At the same time, the city is driven by a youthful population, a growing arts and entertainment scene, and vibrant street culture, making it a living and evolving urban centre.

Cairo’s ranking underlines the global interest in cities that combine history, authenticity, and everyday energy. It is a city where the past and present coexist, offering residents and visitors a unique urban experience that few other cities can match.

ALSO READ: 7 places Ghanaians can visit in Kyrgyzstan

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lagos

Lagos city in Nigeria via furtherafrica.com

West Africa’s economic powerhouse, Lagos, ranks 47th. The city is known for its innovation, creativity, and fast-paced lifestyle. As a hub for music, fashion, film, and entrepreneurship, Lagos demonstrates the continent’s capacity for cultural leadership and urban ingenuity. The city’s energy, diversity, and entrepreneurial spirit make it a key player in Africa’s cultural and economic growth.

Lagos is no longer just a commercial centre; it represents a new urban narrative for Africa, one defined by creativity, resilience, and influence rather than infrastructure alone. Its inclusion in the top 50 global cities highlights the growing recognition of African cities as cultural and economic powerhouses.

A Continent on the Rise

While only four African cities made the top 50, their presence underscores both the potential and the opportunities for the continent. Cape Town offers unmatched liveability and natural beauty, Marrakesh blends heritage with modernity, Cairo delivers historical depth and cultural vibrancy, and Lagos sets the standard for creativity and entrepreneurship.

These cities are redefining global perceptions of Africa, showing that the continent is not only participating in global urban culture but competing at the highest level. As African cities continue to grow, innovate, and attract international attention, future rankings are likely to see even greater representation from the continent.

ALSO READ: 5 Best Months for Ghanaian Workers to Take Leave in 2026

For now, these four cities serve as powerful ambassadors, demonstrating Africa’s unique combination of culture, creativity, and economic dynamism, while inspiring a new generation of urban leaders and global travellers to engage with the continent’s cities.

Advertisement