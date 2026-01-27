Court strikes out Daddy Lumba’s estate application after daughter demands name removal

The legal tussle over the estate of late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba has taken a new turn after his daughter, Charlyn Fosu, successfully applied to the Kumasi High Court to have her name removed from letters of administration filed by the musician’s wife and elder sister. Her lawyer says she and the other children never consented to the application and are calling for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing family dispute.

Fresh twists continue to emerge following the passing of legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician Daddy Lumba, as tensions surrounding the administration of his estate resurface in court.

In the latest turn of events, Charlyn Fosu, one of the late singer’s daughters, has successfully applied to the Kumasi High Court to have her name removed from the letters of administration filed by her mother, Akosua Serwaa, and Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosu.

The move follows earlier public attempts by the musician’s children to calm speculation online. In a statement published by online on 21 January 2026, the family dismissed claims circulating on social media that Akosua Serwaa had forged Charlyn Fosu’s signature or personal details in legal documents without her consent. At the time, the children publicly backed their mother and rejected suggestions that there had been any manipulation of records to control the late artiste’s estate.

However, developments at the Kumasi High Court now suggest otherwise. On 26 January 2026, Charlyn Fosu formally filed a misjoinder application, asking the court to strike her name out of the letters of administration. The court ruled in her favour the same day.

Speaking to journalists after the proceedings, her lawyer, Enoch Afoakwa, confirmed that the application had been granted.

“We are here because Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, and his sister, Ernestina Fosu, filed letters of administration to manage the musician’s estate, and in that document they included Charlyn Fosu’s name,” he explained.

He added that his client had never consented to being part of the application.

“Charlyn Fosu, together with the other ten children, did not agree to apply for letters of administration. By their collective decision, even if any child is to be involved, they support Calvin Fosu as the appropriate person,” he said.

Mr Afoakwa further noted that the children are eager to see an end to the disputes surrounding their father’s estate and are calling on both sides of the family to pursue a peaceful resolution.

“She wished the controversies had died down so the family could appreciate the legacy their father left behind,” he stated, adding that the children believe any representative chosen from among them should be the male-born.

