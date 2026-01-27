Advertisement

Court strikes out Daddy Lumba’s estate application after daughter demands name removal

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:29 - 27 January 2026
Daddy Lumba
The legal tussle over the estate of late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba has taken a new turn after his daughter, Charlyn Fosu, successfully applied to the Kumasi High Court to have her name removed from letters of administration filed by the musician’s wife and elder sister. Her lawyer says she and the other children never consented to the application and are calling for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing family dispute.
Advertisement

Fresh twists continue to emerge following the passing of legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician Daddy Lumba, as tensions surrounding the administration of his estate resurface in court.

Advertisement

In the latest turn of events, Charlyn Fosu, one of the late singer’s daughters, has successfully applied to the Kumasi High Court to have her name removed from the letters of administration filed by her mother, Akosua Serwaa, and Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosu.

READ MORE: Recap: 10 exciting moments from IShowSpeed’s one-day tour of Ghana

The move follows earlier public attempts by the musician’s children to calm speculation online. In a statement published by online on 21 January 2026, the family dismissed claims circulating on social media that Akosua Serwaa had forged Charlyn Fosu’s signature or personal details in legal documents without her consent. At the time, the children publicly backed their mother and rejected suggestions that there had been any manipulation of records to control the late artiste’s estate.

Daddy Lumba
Advertisement

However, developments at the Kumasi High Court now suggest otherwise. On 26 January 2026, Charlyn Fosu formally filed a misjoinder application, asking the court to strike her name out of the letters of administration. The court ruled in her favour the same day.

Speaking to journalists after the proceedings, her lawyer, Enoch Afoakwa, confirmed that the application had been granted.

READ MORE: 'I’m back home; My mother is actually Ghanaian'- Ishowspeed reveals during his livestream in Ghana

“We are here because Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, and his sister, Ernestina Fosu, filed letters of administration to manage the musician’s estate, and in that document they included Charlyn Fosu’s name,” he explained.

He added that his client had never consented to being part of the application.

Advertisement
Daddy Lumba

“Charlyn Fosu, together with the other ten children, did not agree to apply for letters of administration. By their collective decision, even if any child is to be involved, they support Calvin Fosu as the appropriate person,” he said.

READ MORE: Everything You Need To Know About Viral Streamer IShowSpeed Currently In Ghana

Mr Afoakwa further noted that the children are eager to see an end to the disputes surrounding their father’s estate and are calling on both sides of the family to pursue a peaceful resolution.

“She wished the controversies had died down so the family could appreciate the legacy their father left behind,” he stated, adding that the children believe any representative chosen from among them should be the male-born.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Ebo Noah recounts life in police cells after arrest over failed doomsday prophecy

As legal proceedings continue, the unfolding family dispute has drawn renewed public attention, underscoring the complex challenges surrounding the legacy of one of Ghana’s most celebrated musical icons.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Akosua Serwaa’s daughter clarifies why she withdrew from father’s estate administration
Entertainment
27.01.2026
Akosua Serwaa’s daughter clarifies why she withdrew from father’s estate administration
Top 10 Countries in the World with the Cheapest Fuel: 2026 Rankings
News
27.01.2026
Top 10 Countries in the World with the Cheapest Fuel: 2026 Rankings
10 Popular Football Players Who Own Football Clubs and Make Money Off the Pitch
Sports
27.01.2026
10 Popular Football Players Who Own Football Clubs and Make Money Off the Pitch
Top 10 Platforms Where Content Creators and Streamers Make the Most Money
Entertainment
27.01.2026
Top 10 Platforms Where Content Creators and Streamers Make the Most Money
Players to watch: Arsenal vs ASFAR in Women’s Champions Cup semi-final
Sports
27.01.2026
Players to watch: Arsenal vs ASFAR in Women’s Champions Cup semi-final
MTN FA Cup Round of 16 fixtures set, with Kotoko vs Aduana blockbuster
Sports
27.01.2026
MTN FA Cup Round of 16 fixtures set, with Kotoko vs Aduana blockbuster