Daddy Lumba’s family denies claims body in coffin was not the late musician

A member of the family of the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba has firmly rejected claims circulating online that the body displayed in the musician’s coffin was not his.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to the media on 14 December 2025, Faustina Fosu, the musician’s sister, described the rumours as entirely false and misleading. She insisted that she personally saw the late artiste before the burial and could confirm his identity without any doubt.

READ MORE: Abeiku Santana declares Ghana the safest and most competitive tourism hub in West Africa

“It was truly him, and he looked peaceful when I saw him. Some people claimed there was a toy in the coffin, but that is completely untrue,” she said.

Daddy Lumba

Advertisement

Advertisement

Faustina Fosu also clarified why Daddy Lumba’s face was covered while he lay in state, explaining that the decision was guided by the musician’s own wishes prior to his death. According to her, the highlife legend had expressly requested that his face not be publicly displayed and that he not be laid in state.

“Before he passed away, Daddy Lumba made it clear that he did not want his face revealed and did not want a public laying-in-state,” she disclosed.

However, she noted that the family ultimately agreed to a public viewing to counter the growing spread of misinformation surrounding his burial. Even then, they ensured that his face remained covered in order to respect his final instructions.

Daddy Lumba

Advertisement

Advertisement

“People are quick to create stories, which is why we allowed the public to see him. Covering his face was our way of honouring his wishes,” she explained.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, was laid to rest on 13 December 2025 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. The ceremony drew a large crowd of family members, fellow musicians, industry figures, fans and admirers, all gathered to pay their final respects to one of Ghana’s most influential musical figures.

During the lying-in-state and the filing past, some mourners observed that the late musician’s face was partially concealed with a net-like covering, sparking speculation online. The family’s clarification has since sought to put the matter to rest.

Advertisement