FDA issues safety alert over falsified Visitect HIV Advanced Disease Test Kits found in Nigeria
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a public safety alert after falsified and unregistered versions of the VISITECT HIV Advanced Disease Test Kits were detected circulating in Nigeria.
According to the Authority, the counterfeit products—which have also been parallel imported—are not registered for use in Ghana and are being distributed through unauthorised supply channels.
Details of the Falsified Test Kits
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The FDA shared a side-by-side comparison of the genuine, registered VISITECT CD4 Advanced Disease Test Kits and the falsified versions currently identified:
Parameter
Genuine (Registered) Version
Falsified (Unregistered) Version
Product Name
VISITECT CD4 Advanced Disease Test Kits
Manufacturer
AccuBio Ltd, Units 1–12 Hillfoots Business Village, Alva, FK12 5DQ, Scotland, UK
Omega Diagnostics Ltd, Omega House, Hillfoots Business Village, Alva, FK12 5DQ, Scotland, UK
Lot Number
0002172
0001586
IFU Version
1
3
Manufacturing Date
2025-07
202408
Expiry Date
2026-11
202701
Euro Specs International Nigeria Limited, the Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH), has confirmed the presence of these falsified and unregistered versions in circulation.
What the Visitect HIV Advanced Disease Test Kit Does
The Visitect HIV Advanced Disease Test Kit is a rapid, instrument-free lateral flow device used to identify patients with severe HIV infection—specifically those with CD4 counts below 200 cells/µL. The test produces results within 40 minutes using blood samples and is officially registered for use in Ghana.
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The FDA warns that falsified, unlicensed, and unregistered medical products can lead to dangerous consequences including toxicity, treatment failure, and even death.
Advice to the Public and Health Professionals
The FDA is urging the public and healthcare practitioners to take the following actions immediately:
Inspect all Visitect HIV Advanced Disease Test Kits in their possession and stop using any kits with Lot Number 0001586.
Return all affected kits to the nearest FDA office for safe disposal.
Seek clarification or report suspicious products via:
Mobile: 024 431 0297 / 055 111 2224
Email: drug.safety@fda.gov.gh
FDA’s Response
The Authority has intensified post-market surveillance activities across Ghana’s borders and health facilities to identify and remove the affected batches from circulation.
Reporting Adverse Reactions
The FDA is encouraging the public, especially healthcare providers, to report any adverse reactions or suspected substandard or falsified medical devices through any of these channels:
Download and complete the Med Safety App (available on Google Play Store and App Store)
Submit a report online at: http://adr.fdaghana.gov.gh/patient.php
Call 024 4310 297 or the FDA Hotline: 0308 250 070
Complete the Adverse Reaction Reporting Form and submit it at the nearest health facility
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