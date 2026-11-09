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Ghanaian-born German star Gerald Asamoah returns to Ghana with 55 doctors to deliver free heart surgeries for children

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:28 - 09 November 2026
Ghanaian-born German star Gerald Asamoah
Ghanaian-born German star Gerald Asamoah
Former Germany international Gerald Asamoah has returned to Ghana alongside 55 medical professionals to provide free heart surgeries for children with congenital heart defects through his foundation.
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Former Germany international Gerald Asamoah has returned to Ghana with a team of medical professionals from Germany to support free heart surgeries for children living with congenital heart defects, according to african.folder.

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Ghanaian-born German star Gerald Asamoah
Ghanaian-born German star Gerald Asamoah

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The delegation, reported to comprise 55 medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

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The medical mission is being organised by the Gerald Asamoah Foundation. Reports indicate that the initiative is personal to Asamoah, who previously revealed how his own experience with a heart condition inspired him to support children facing similar challenges.

Asamoah was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect at the age of 19. He established the Gerald Asamoah Foundation in 2007 to support children living with heart conditions and help them access the medical care they need.

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Born in Mampong, Ghana, on October 3, 1978, Asamoah moved to Germany at the age of 12. He later became the first Africa-born Black player to represent Germany's senior national team.

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He earned 43 caps for Germany and represented the country at the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups, helping the team finish as runners-up in 2002 and third in 2006.

The latest mission builds on previous work by the foundation and its partners at Korle Bu.

In November 2024, 27 children received free heart procedures through a collaboration involving the Gerald Asamoah Foundation and kinderherzen. The procedures included five open-heart surgeries and 22 keyhole operations.

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More than 40 heart specialists from the organisations were involved in that mission, which also provided equipment and medical supplies for the procedures.

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The foundation is also working to expand its medical support beyond Accra. The proposed programme is intended to help identify congenital heart defects in newborns and young children earlier and improve access to specialist treatment.

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