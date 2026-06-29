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Ghana's aviation authority investigates KLM over alleged mistreatment of Accra-bound passengers in Amsterdam

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 05:54 - 29 June 2026
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KLM (Royal Dutch Airlines)
The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched an investigation into KLM over the alleged mistreatment of passengers travelling from Amsterdam to Accra after videos and testimonies shared online showed stranded travellers complaining about their treatment.
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  • GCAA has launched an investigation into KLM over the alleged mistreatment of Accra-bound passengers in Amsterdam.

  • The probe follows complaints of flight delays, cancellations and poor treatment of stranded travellers.

  • The aviation regulator says it will engage KLM before deciding on any regulatory action.

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The affected passengers were booked on KLM Flight KL059, which was scheduled to arrive in Accra on Saturday, 27 June 2026.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 28 June, the GCAA said it had taken note of the circulating videos and was treating the matter with urgency.

"The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority has noted with concern videos circulating on social media showing stranded passengers expressing dissatisfaction over their alleged treatment by KLM in Amsterdam in connection with Flight KL059," the Authority said.

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The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)
The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)

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The regulator announced that it had begun investigating the reported tarmac delay and allegations that some passengers were subjected to poor treatment while stranded at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

"As Ghana's aviation regulator, with safety, security and consumer protection as our top priorities, the GCAA has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reported tarmac delay and the alleged mistreatment of some passengers," the statement added.

The investigation follows accounts from several affected travellers, including one passenger who described being stranded at Schiphol Airport for days after her flight was delayed and later cancelled.

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"KLM is keeping us confined at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam," she said.

According to the passenger, she landed in Amsterdam on Friday morning after travelling from Vancouver through Minneapolis, only to have her onward flight to Accra cancelled after several hours of delay.

"My next flight is scheduled for Sunday and involves travelling through three different countries... This means I will have spent five days travelling from Canada to Accra," she wrote.

She further alleged that Dutch authorities refused to grant transit visas, leaving passengers unable to leave the airport for nearby accommodation.

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"The Dutch police denied us visas... As a result, we are stuck at the airport from Friday morning until Sunday," she said, adding that officials also warned they could be denied onward transit to Paris because of visa documentation issues.

"This situation is disgraceful and intolerable," the passenger stated, claiming that several travellers had their flights cancelled on consecutive days.

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The GCAA said it would engage KLM and all relevant stakeholders before determining any regulatory action.

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