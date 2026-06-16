GMet forecasts mixed weather, sunshine and late-day rain June 16; see affected areas

GMet forecasts mixed weather across Ghana with morning mist, sunny intervals and possible late-day thunderstorms in coastal, forest and transition areas. See the affected regions and temperature outlook.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast a mix of misty mornings, sunny intervals, and possible thunderstorms across several parts of the country today, warning residents in coastal, forest and transition zones to prepare for possible rain later in the day.

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According to GMet’s 18-hour weather outlook issued at 0500 UTC and valid from 0600 UTC on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, patches of mist or fog are expected to affect coastal, forested and hilly areas of southern Ghana during the morning hours, reducing visibility in some places.

The agency noted that conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses, with sunshine and cloudy intervals anticipated across much of the country.

However, thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely to develop in some communities along the coast, forest belt and transition areas later in the afternoon and evening.

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Cities including Accra, Aflao, Kasoa, Winneba, Koforidua, Kumasi, Obuasi, Ho and Kete Krachi are among locations expected to experience thunderstorms or rain at different periods of the day.

In the Western Region, Takoradi, Cape Coast and Axim are forecast to receive morning rainfall or cloudy conditions before giving way to sunny intervals and possible evening showers.

Northern Ghana is expected to remain generally warm and dry, with Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa, Yendi and Navrongo likely to experience sunny periods and partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperatures in the northern sector are forecast to peak at 35°C, making it the hottest part of the country.

Across the southern coastal and forest zones, temperatures are expected to range between 22°C and 33°C, while the transition belt may also record highs of 33°C.

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GMet’s impact-based forecast classified most weather risks across the country as low to moderate, though residents in rain-prone areas are advised to stay alert for possible thunderstorms, localized flooding and reduced visibility during misty morning conditions.

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Meanwhile, the agency indicated that sea conditions are expected to remain rough, urging fishermen and coastal dwellers to exercise caution.

GMet has advised the public to monitor updates throughout the day as weather conditions may change.

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