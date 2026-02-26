Advertisement

Here's Why Judges Break Their Pen After Passing a Death Sentence?

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:19 - 26 February 2026
Breaking the pen after a death sentence is more symbolic than legal. Explore its origins, and significance
In courtrooms across the world, justice is delivered through words, evidence and the authority of the law. But in some jurisdictions, when a judge pronounces the ultimate punishment — a death sentence — something symbolic may follow.

The judge breaks the pen used to sign the judgment. It is not drama. It is not written in most law books. It is tradition.

History of Judges Breaking their Pen after Death Sentences

The practice of breaking the nib after passing a death sentence dates back to the Mughal dynasty in India. It was around this time that the Mughal Emperor would break the quill used to sign death sentences. This approach was later adopted by British justices in colonial India and extended after India attained independence.

A Symbol of Finality

The breaking of the pen represents the gravity and finality of the decision at the trial court level. A death sentence is the most severe punishment a court can impose. By breaking the pen, the judge symbolically acknowledges that:

  • The decision is final in that court.

  • The same court cannot revisit or rewrite the judgment.

  • The act of sentencing someone to death is not routine — it is extraordinary.

  • It serves as a quiet but powerful reminder that the judgment carries irreversible consequences.

A Reflection of Emotional Weight

Judges are trained to apply the law objectively, but they are also human beings. Sentencing a person to death is widely regarded as one of the heaviest responsibilities in the judicial system.

Breaking the pen symbolises that the court does not take pleasure in imposing such punishment. It reflects the seriousness and solemnity of the moment. In some traditions, it also signifies that the pen that signed a death warrant should never be used again — reinforcing the idea that this is not an ordinary judicial act.

Is It Required by Law?

No. There is generally no statutory provision that mandates judges to break their pens after issuing a death sentence. It is a customary or ceremonial practice observed in certain courts, not a binding legal requirement. Many countries that retain the death penalty do not observe this practice at all.

What Happens After a Death Sentence?

Even when a trial court imposes a death sentence, the legal process does not automatically end.

In many legal systems:

  • The sentence is subject to automatic review or confirmation by a higher court.

  • The convicted person has the right to appeal.

  • Clemency or presidential pardon procedures may be available.

For example, in Ghana, although the death penalty still exists in law under the 1992 Constitution, executions have not been carried out for decades, and convicted persons remain on death row while appeals and possible commutations are considered.

This means the breaking of the pen — where practiced — does not eliminate further legal remedies.

Justice Is Not Theatre

Courtrooms are often dramatic places, but justice is not meant to entertain. Symbolic acts like breaking a pen serve as reminders of the solemn responsibility carried by the judiciary.

A death sentence represents the most extreme power of the state over an individual’s life. Where the pen-breaking tradition exists, it underscores one message:

This is not an ordinary judgment.

It is a life-altering decision made under the full weight of the law.

