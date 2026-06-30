A photo collage of President Mahama and United States federal agents drag a man away after his hearing at an immigration court in New York. © Spencer Platt / Getty Images / AFP

A photo collage of President Mahama and United States federal agents drag a man away after his hearing at an immigration court in New York. © Spencer Platt / Getty Images / AFP

Human rights groups sue Ghana at ECOWAS court over Trump-era deportations from US

Rights groups have filed a case against Ghana at the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), challenging the country's role in receiving migrants deported from the United States under the current administration of US President Donald Trump.

Rights groups have sued Ghana over its US deportation agreement.

The case was filed at the ECOWAS Court on behalf of 27 deportees.

The groups are seeking compensation and disclosure of the deal.

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According to a Reuters report published on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the application was filed on behalf of 27 deportees who were sent to Ghana as part of the US government's third-country deportation programme.

The advocacy groups allege that the deportees had previously been granted protection in the United States but were removed and flown to Ghana before being sent on to the countries they had originally fled or left stranded in third countries.

President John Mahama via Bloomberg

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The complaint forms part of a broader challenge to the deportation arrangement between Ghana and the United States.

Reuters reported that at least 60 people have been deported to Ghana since September 2025 under the policy, which the Trump administration said was intended "to end illegal and mass immigration and bolster America's border security."

The rights groups claim that many of the deportees were transferred from Ghana within hours or days of their arrival, while others were left stranded in third countries without the means to continue their journeys.

President Donald Trump via Evan Vucci / AP and President John Mahama via .facebook.com/JDMahama/photos

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Beatrice Njeri, a litigator with the Global Strategic Litigation Council representing the deportees, told Reuters the legal action is intended to discourage other ECOWAS member states from entering into similar deportation arrangements with the United States.

She said the applicants are seeking at least $100,000 in compensation for each deportee, in addition to other forms of reparations.

The lawsuit also seeks to compel Ghana to disclose the terms of its deportation agreement with the United States and prevent the country from accepting any future deportees under the same arrangement.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Office director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing on January 27 Silver Spring, Maryland. Alex Brandon/AP/File

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Reuters reported that it was unable to independently interview the deportees or review their witness statements. The coalition representing them said many fear for their safety and are currently in hiding either in their home countries or in third countries.

The news agency also said it could not immediately obtain comments from the ECOWAS Court or the Government of Ghana regarding the case.