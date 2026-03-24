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Lincoln University withdraws Mahama’s honorary doctorate over his stance on LGBTQ+

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:38 - 24 March 2026
Ghana’s Embassy has criticised Lincoln University’s last-minute decision to revoke an honorary degree for John Mahama, citing concerns over fairness, timing, and diplomatic relations.
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Ghana’s Embassy in the United States has expressed deep disappointment following the decision by Lincoln University to rescind its planned honorary doctorate for President John Dramani Mahama.

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The honour, which was to be conferred during a scheduled visit on Thursday, 26 March, was withdrawn at short notice. According to the Embassy, the decision was influenced by concerns raised within the university community regarding President Mahama’s perceived stance on Ghana’s Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely referred to as the anti-gay bill currently under parliamentary consideration.

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In a statement, the Embassy noted that these objections had not been raised during earlier stages of engagement. Both the University and Ghana’s diplomatic mission had reportedly completed extensive consultations, including a final inspection and confirmation of all logistical arrangements just a week prior to the planned visit.

The statement read;

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It is both surprising and regrettable that such concerns have surfaced at this late stage, particularly with the President already in the United States in anticipation of the visit

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Officials emphasised that President Mahama had accepted the invitation in good faith, especially given the longstanding historical ties between Ghana and Lincoln University. The institution is notably linked to Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President and an alumnus whose legacy continues to symbolise that relationship.

While acknowledging the University’s right to reflect the views of its stakeholders and uphold its institutional values, the Embassy expressed concern that the issues cited relate to an ongoing legislative process in Ghana. It stressed that such matters remain subject to democratic deliberation and cannot be attributed to the position of any single individual.

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The statement further highlighted President Mahama’s longstanding reputation for promoting democratic governance, respect for human rights, and inclusive dialogue on complex national issues. It described the timing of the decision as unfortunate, particularly in the absence of prior engagement or an opportunity for clarification.

Reaffirming its commitment to constructive engagement, the Embassy expressed hope that the enduring relationship between Ghana and Lincoln University would help foster mutual understanding and lead to a more measured resolution.

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