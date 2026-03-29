Police probe GH₵400,000 MoMo withdrawal linked to alleged gold robbery

Police froze mobile money accounts and retrieved GH₵400,000 linked to a suspected gold robbery, leading to the arrest and prosecution of four suspects.

Police have launched investigations into the alleged unauthorised withdrawal of GH₵400,000 from a mobile money account, after discovering the money is linked to a suspected gold robbery and fraud case.

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The investigation, ordered by Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, is being handled by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB).

How the Case Began

According to police, the case started on December 8, 2025, when a man identified as Francis Ayaaba from Ejisu reported that he had been defrauded during a gold transaction.

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He told police that he was invited to a house at Ntoaso near Nsawam to purchase gold. During the transaction, he paid GH₵500,000 in cash and also transferred GH₵400,000 through mobile money as payment for the gold.

However, shortly after making the payments, armed men allegedly stormed the location and robbed him of the gold.

Investigations revealed that the GH₵400,000 mobile money transfer was traced to accounts linked to Derrick Okyere Dapaah, also known as “Pablo,” a mobile money merchant based in Kumasi.

Police say the suspect allegedly transferred the money between two other mobile money accounts belonging to him. The funds were later withdrawn by Abudu Dauda, who reportedly used a Ghana Card bearing the name Isagali Promise.

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During questioning, Abudu Dauda told police that he carried out the withdrawal on behalf of a man identified as Alhaji Ibrahim.

Police secured a court order to freeze the mobile numbers involved, reverse the transaction, and retrieve the GH₵400,000, which is now being held as evidence.

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Further investigations led to the arrest of three suspects — Abudu Dauda, Prince Ofori, and William Nene Sakitey Osabotey, a goldsmith who owns the premises where the transaction took place. Derrick Okyere Dapaah (Pablo) was also arrested and charged with abetment of crime.

All four suspects have appeared before court and were granted bail. They are expected to reappear in court on April 29, 2026.

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