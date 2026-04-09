RNAQ Divorce: GH₵300k, 2 Cars, 1/3 of house and other benefits Joana Quaye will receive

Joana Quaye secures custody, property, and financial support following a High Court ruling in her divorce from RNAQ, but is seeking a higher settlement.

Fresh details have emerged online about the divorce settlement between Bills Micro-Credit founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) and his former wife, Joana Quaye, shedding light on the reasoning behind the court’s decision and the benefits awarded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In its judgment delivered on 20 January 2026, the Accra High Court granted Ms Quaye custody of the couple’s three children, along with a range of additional provisions, including vehicles and a share of the matrimonial home. The court also awarded her a lump sum of GH¢300,000, far below the GH¢50 million she had requested.

Ms Quaye, who was married to Mr Quaye for 16 years and was involved in co-founding the business that contributed to his wealth, had sought substantial financial compensation in addition to property and custodial arrangements. However, the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, strongly challenged the scale of the claim, describing it as excessive.

According to lawyer and media personality Ebenezer Donkoh, popularly known as NY DJ, the judge clarified his position in his concluding remarks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

This brings me to the issue of financial settlement, whether the Petitioner is entitled to any monetary award beyond the property already distributed. My view has always been that this constitutional provision is rooted in the traditional concept of alimony, which was intended to support a divorced woman in becoming independent. At the time, women were entirely reliant on their husbands, but that is no longer the case with the rise of financially independent women.

Justice Dorgu further criticised the GH¢50 million demand, describing it as baseless and disproportionate. He stated:

Marriage is not an investment, and in any case, what investment yields such returns within a period of 10 or 20 years?

Despite rejecting the larger financial claim, the court granted Ms Quaye several forms of relief.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was awarded primary custody of the children, while Mr Quaye was granted visitation rights on weekends, on a fortnightly basis, and during school holidays. He was also ordered to cover all educational and healthcare expenses for the children.

READ MORE: Content creator Juicy Vibes has been granted bail over alleged derogatory remarks about the President

In addition, the court directed Mr Quaye to provide a monthly allowance of GH¢5,000 for the children, subject to periodic review depending on their needs as they grow.

Ms Quaye was also awarded one-third of the matrimonial home in Dansoman, Accra,specifically three bedrooms within the property, with shared access to common areas such as the sitting room, kitchen, and storage facilities.

The settlement further included the transfer of two vehicles, a 2010 Jaguar XF and a 2018 Jaguar Prestige XF, to Ms Quaye.

Advertisement

Advertisement