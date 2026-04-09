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Nii Armah’s ex-wife demands GH¢50m settlement, court awards GH¢300k, says ‘marriage is not investment’

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 08:22 - 09 April 2026
PC: Via OleleSalvador on X
Joana Quaye receives GH¢300,000, a share of the matrimonial home, and additional support after a High Court ruling in her divorce from RNAQ.
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The High Court in Accra has ruled on the divorce proceedings between businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (commonly known as RNAQ) and his former wife, Joana Quaye, awarding her a lump sum of GH¢300,000 as part of the settlement.

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As reported by The Law Platform, Ms Quaye, who is a co-founder, shareholder, and director of Quick Credit Microfinance Company Limited (now operating as Bills), initiated the proceedings and petitioned the court for a financial settlement of GH¢50 million from her former husband.

The case was presided over by Justice Kofi Dorgu, a Court of Appeal judge sitting with additional responsibilities at the High Court. In his ruling on the division of matrimonial assets, he granted Ms Quaye GH¢300,000 instead of the amount she had requested.

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In explaining the decision, the judge indicated that the reduced award was intended to discourage divorce. The report stated:

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The decision of the Court, reduced into its final orders, justified the grant of financial relief that may be regarded as a modest sum of GH¢300,000.00 in favour of the Petitioner. The Petitioner had sought a lump sum payment of 50 million Ghana cedis from the Respondent.”

It further noted:

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According to H/L Dorgu, the award of GH¢300,000.00 to the Petitioner, despite her role as co-founder, co-owner, and director of the Respondent’s principal business, was intended to discourage frequent divorces driven by expectations of substantial financial gain.

Beyond the monetary award, the court also granted Ms Quaye one-third of the couple’s matrimonial home in Dansoman, along with two vehicles. Additionally, Mr Quaye was directed to assume full responsibility for the children’s education and healthcare.

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In his final orders, Justice Dorgu elaborated:

I order that the Petitioner shall be entitled to one-third of the said property, taking into account that she has custody of three children and that the Respondent has alternative accommodation. This allocation shall consist of three bedrooms within the property, with shared access to common areas including the sitting room, kitchen, store, and other facilities. The remaining two-thirds shall be retained by the Respondent.

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He further remarked:

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The Petitioner has been granted a portion of the matrimonial home, while the Respondent is responsible for the children’s educational and medical needs, and her mobility concerns have also been addressed. She is physically attractive and capable of remarrying whenever she so desires
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