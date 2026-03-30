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Sonnie Badu explains why Black Stars lost to Austria and what can be done
Gospel artiste and pastor Dr Sonnie Badu has weighed in on the ongoing discussions about the Black Stars’ recent struggles following their heavy defeat.
Ghana suffered a humiliating 5-1 loss to Austria in a pre-World Cup friendly on Friday night, a result that has intensified scrutiny on the team’s performance.
Dr Badu, however, believes the issue is not a lack of talent or poor coaching, but rather challenges with communication and team cohesion.
Sharing his views on social media on March 30, 2026, he explained that although the squad is filled with quality individuals, there appears to be a disconnect in unity and understanding among the players.
He said,
I believe that all the players that the coach has selected are good. I think they all have their strengths one way or the other, but football goes beyond that. Football has to do with relationships. Football has to do with bonding, flair, and who you get along with. There could be good players in the team, but they don't get along. And if they don't get along, you wouldn't get results
He further highlighted that the diversity of the squad — with players drawn from different countries and leagues — presents communication challenges, particularly when there is no shared language. According to him, this becomes a major setback on the pitch, where quick understanding and coordination are crucial.
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He noted,
We're selecting different players from different countries who are of Ghanaian nationality. Great. But some of them are not really fluent in English. Communication becomes a problem, okay? So, here's the thing. How do you really communicate?" The German national team: 100% of the players speak German. Even the Nigerian national team, 100% of them, understand broken English. The Austrian national team: 100% of the players understand whatever their language is. But it looks like when it comes to Ghana, we've mixed so much that we're not able to communicate with each other
With limited time before upcoming fixtures, Dr Badu urged the technical team to prioritise team chemistry and relationships over individual brilliance when assembling the squad.
He advised,
They don't have enough time to sit, to have conversations, to bond. Some understand Twi, others understand it but cannot speak it. This will affect them on the pitch. Find out players who have bonded or are bonding or get along with each other, merge them together and give them your rules and regulations,"
The Black Stars will be aiming for a much-improved performance when they face Germany on Monday night, as they seek to restore confidence among fans following the setback against Austria.
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