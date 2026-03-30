Sonnie Badu explains why Black Stars lost to Austria and what can be done

We're selecting different players from different countries who are of Ghanaian nationality. Great. But some of them are not really fluent in English. Communication becomes a problem, okay? So, here's the thing. How do you really communicate?" The German national team: 100% of the players speak German. Even the Nigerian national team, 100% of them, understand broken English. The Austrian national team: 100% of the players understand whatever their language is. But it looks like when it comes to Ghana, we've mixed so much that we're not able to communicate with each other