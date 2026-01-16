Stonebwoy to light up AFCON 2025 fan zone finale alongside Burna Boy and Stormzy

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy is set to perform at the final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Fan Zone concert today, January 16, 2026, in Rabat, Morocco, capping off the tournament’s cultural celebrations with a spectacular show.

The dancehall act will share the stage with global artists including Burna Boy and Stormzy, highlighting a star‑studded lineup designed to celebrate African music alongside the continent’s premier football competition.

Stonebwoy has built a reputation as one of Africa’s most electrifying live performers, having previously performed at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fan Festival and the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games. His presence at major sporting and cultural events has made him a preferred choice for CAF’s fan engagement initiatives.

Fans with a valid Fan ID or match ticket can attend the Rabat venue free of charge, experiencing the finale of the AFCON cultural programme firsthand.

The concert comes in the wake of Morocco’s dramatic semifinal victory over Nigeria, which ended 4–2 on penalties after 120 goalless minutes. Youssef En‑Nesyri converted the decisive penalty, while Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missed crucial spot-kicks.

Looking ahead, Morocco will face Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final on Sunday, January 18, at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Nigeria will meet Egypt in the third-place playoff on Saturday, January 17, at Mohammed V Stadium.

Stonebwoy’s headline performance not only promises an electrifying conclusion to AFCON 2025 but also reinforces the tournament’s commitment to blending sport with Africa’s rich cultural and musical heritage.

