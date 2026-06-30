U.S. Supreme Court rules children born in America remain citizens regardless of parents' status

U.S. Supreme Court rules children born in America remain citizens regardless of parents' status

U.S. Supreme Court rules children born in America remain citizens regardless of parents' status

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld birthright citizenship in a narrow 5–4 ruling, affirming that children born in the United States remain citizens regardless of their parents’ immigration status.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled 5–4 to uphold birthright citizenship, confirming that anyone born in the United States is automatically a citizen.

The decision blocks an executive order that aimed to deny citizenship to children born to undocumented immigrants and some temporary residents.

The ruling is a major setback for former President Donald Trump and reinforces the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled 5-4 to uphold birthright citizenship, affirming that children born on American soil are automatically U.S. citizens, even if their parents are in the country illegally or temporarily.

The decision rejects an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that sought to deny citizenship to babies born in the United States to undocumented immigrants and some temporary visa holders.

According to the Court's ruling, the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the United States and "subject to the jurisdiction" of the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The majority said this constitutional protection applies to children regardless of their parents' immigration status.

The case stemmed from President Trump's Executive Order 14160, signed on January 20, 2025, which argued that children born to parents who were in the U.S. unlawfully or temporarily were not fully subject to U.S. jurisdiction and therefore should not automatically become citizens.

Several families challenged the order in court, arguing that it violated both the U.S. Constitution and federal immigration law.

A lower court temporarily blocked the order before the case reached the Supreme Court. In its decision, the Supreme Court agreed with the challengers, stating that the history and purpose of the 14th Amendment clearly support birthright citizenship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The justices said the amendment was adopted after the American Civil War to ensure that anyone born in the United States would be recognized as a citizen, overturning the infamous Dred Scott decision, which had denied citizenship to Black Americans.

What the ruling means

The ruling means:

Babies born in the United States remain U.S. citizens at birth, regardless of whether their parents are undocumented immigrants or are legally in the country on temporary visas.

President Trump's executive order cannot be enforced because it conflicts with the Constitution.

Birthright citizenship remains protected under the 14th Amendment.

The Supreme Court said this has been the long-standing meaning of the Constitution and cannot be changed by a presidential order alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement