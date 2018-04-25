Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

'Big men' steal money to sponsor Moesha and her cohorts


Sex For Money 'Big men' steal money to sponsor Moesha and her cohorts - Maame Dokono alleges

Veteran actress Maame Dokono said “It is not good. Our body was not made that way. To be used by a lot of men to make money.”

A Ghanaian veteran actress Grace Omaboe, who is popularly referred to as Maame Dokono has taken a swipe at ladies who have rich married men funding their ostentatious lifestyle.

In an interview with Joy News, Maame Dokono said the women were not created to be used as a sexual object by a lot of men.

“It is not good. Our body was not made that way. To be used by a lot of men to make money.”

She further stated that the rich men who fun these luxurious lifestyles are often politicians and businessmen who did not suffer in making their money.

“And you know most of these men that give them money are politicians and businessmen maybe who didn’t actually struggle to make the money. They got the cheap money to just say that I am buying a car for a girl, I am buying a flat for a girl. The monies that they give to them mostly are stolen money. “

Moesha Boduong on "Sex &amp; Love Around the World" play

Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"

 

Maame Dokono was speaking on the back of the interview granted by Ghanaian actress and model Moesha Buodong where she said that she funds her 'ostentatious' lifestyle by bedding rich married men since the acting jobs are not really paying.

She made this revelation to CNN's award-winning journalist Christine Amanpour on an episode of "Sex and Love Around the World".

Maame Dokono said this lifestyle will take she and her cohorts nowhere.

“I bet you after some time they will never benefit from that. They will see what it will bring to them.”

