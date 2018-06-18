Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and husband of 10 years

news

On Father’s Day, many people celebrated their fathers by posting on social on social media to acknowledge their male parents.

Mothers on social media celebrated their partners on behalf of their children.

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari is one of such mothers. She took to social media to celebrate her husband on behalf of her children.

However, she made some shocking revelations in her post on Instagram. She disclosed that contrary to public knowledge that they have 2 children, they actually have 4.

“Along this journey came the season of February 2015 when we welcomed our gorgeous set of twin girls. Then, In February 2017 we were blessed with another beautiful girl. And then, In January 2018, we were blessed again with our adorable munchkin who made the Grand Entry into this world.”

She also revealed that they have been together for 10 years.

What she wrote was confirmed by John Dumelo’s wife who is also Nadia’s best friend.

Gift Mawuenya said she admires Nadia for keeping her pregnancies and family life private.

“You make being a mommy sooo beautiful and soo private. I totally admire how you rock every pregnancy in style, keep it all to yourself and then pop them out like no one’s business.”