Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and husband of 10 years


Nadia Buari Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and husband of 10 years?

Nadia Buari disclosed that contrary to public knowledge that they have 2 children, she and her partner actually have 4.

Photos of Nadia Buari selling popcorn pops up online

Photos of Nadia Buari selling popcorn pops up online
On Father’s Day, many people celebrated their fathers by posting on social on social media to acknowledge their male parents.

Mothers on social media celebrated their partners on behalf of their children.

play

 

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari is one of such mothers. She took to social media to celebrate her husband on behalf of her children.

However, she made some shocking revelations in her post on Instagram. She disclosed that contrary to public knowledge that they have 2 children, they actually have 4.

"Along this journey came the season of February 2015 when we welcomed our gorgeous set of twin girls. Then, In February 2017 we were blessed with another beautiful girl. And then, In January 2018, we were blessed again with our adorable munchkin who made the Grand Entry into this world."

My dearest... Here comes one of those moments when I find myself reminiscing about the richest and most congenial memories of the past decade of our relationship. Along this journey came the season of February 2015 when we welcomed our gorgeous set of twin girls. Then, In February 2017 we were blessed with another beautiful girl. And then, In January 2018, we were blessed again with our adorable munchkin who made the Grand Entry into this world. Honey, from the moment I saw your merry eyes - you have always had an air of geniality which you#emo#4oCZ##ve never lost. This special day affords me the opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable man you are, the amazing guide you represent, the selflessness you exhibit beyond measure, and the perfect father you are to our children. I want you to know that, as I love and appreciate you, so I esteem every moment of our journey for the past 10 years. My prayer to God today is that He blesses us with many, many more of these decades and continue to keep us worthy. Happy Father#emo#4oCZ##s Day baby! With all my love, Nadia!

A post shared by N.S.B (@iamnadiabuari) on

 

She also revealed that they have been together for 10 years.

What she wrote was confirmed by John Dumelo’s wife who is also Nadia’s best friend.

play

 

Gift Mawuenya said she admires Nadia for keeping her pregnancies and family life private.

play

 

“You make being a mommy sooo beautiful and soo private. I totally admire how you rock every pregnancy in style, keep it all to yourself and then pop them out like no one’s business.”

