I have slept with 24 men within 5 years - Rosemond Brown

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown has revealed the number of men she has slept within 5 years.

In an interview on The Delay Show, Rosemond disclosed the name of people she has slept with in the movie industry and has added that she has slept with 24 other men within 5 years.

According to her, she has slept with actors Fred Amugi and Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, two of Ghana’s veteran actors.

Explaining further, she said she dated Fred Amugi out of love because she had a crush on the ‘old man’ and he also had a crush on her.

For Waakye, it is the veteran actor who proposed to her after introducing her into acting, Rosemond Brown told the unamused TV show host.