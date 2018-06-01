Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

DJ Abrantee has been discharged from the hospital


British-Ghanaian media personality DJ Abrantee has been spotted walking out from the hospital with His mum and Long time girlfriend.

Award-winning media personality Simon Boateng well known as DJ Abrantee has been discharged from the hospital.

DJ Abrantee is said to have spent the past 8 months in hospital and rehabilitation due to stroke. He has been spotted in a photo at the hospital walking out with his mum and the long-term girlfriend May7ven.

Although Abrantee has a long way to go, the news comes as great doing of God considering the fact that he was told recovering will take ages.

DJ Abrantie and Mum play DJ Abrantie and family

 

Days ago, DJ Abrantee shared a picture of himself standing after an MRI scan at the Hospital of St. John & St. Elizabeth.

He captioned it saying;

“Every day is a new start. A new chapter to turn everything around. We can make our plans but the Lord determines our steps – Proverbs16:9. They said I would never walk again 9 months ago but here I am standing strong and pressing on! Still, a long way to go. Just another MRI…”

 

