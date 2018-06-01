news

Award-winning media personality Simon Boateng well known as DJ Abrantee has been discharged from the hospital.

DJ Abrantee is said to have spent the past 8 months in hospital and rehabilitation due to stroke. He has been spotted in a photo at the hospital walking out with his mum and the long-term girlfriend May7ven.

Although Abrantee has a long way to go, the news comes as great doing of God considering the fact that he was told recovering will take ages.

READ MORE: Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 expose

Days ago, DJ Abrantee shared a picture of himself standing after an MRI scan at the Hospital of St. John & St. Elizabeth.

He captioned it saying;

“Every day is a new start. A new chapter to turn everything around. We can make our plans but the Lord determines our steps – Proverbs16:9. They said I would never walk again 9 months ago but here I am standing strong and pressing on! Still, a long way to go. Just another MRI…”