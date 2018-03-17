Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebony's manager says death of artiste has shattered his dreams


He said losing Ebony, who died in motor accident after vising her mother in the Brong Ahafo Region, has been painful, a tragic event he is yet to get over.

The death of Ebony has shattered my dreams, the manager of the late Dancehall diva, Bullet, has said in a broadcast interview.

Speaking to Accra-based Hitz FM, he said: "I don’t know my plans right now because it’s very sad and painful to lose someone like her. I don’t have plans for music yet. It’s not easy to invest time and money and lose such a friend."

The CEO of Rufftown Records said he's "lot" and has no plans yet when he was asked what his next move was.

“It’s very hard to say what I am going to do. Trust me, I’m lost, I don’t have any plans yet. It’s a very big blow to me and I know God is on our side,” he said.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, aka Ebony, will be laid to rest on Saturday March 24, 2018 at the forecourt of the State House.

