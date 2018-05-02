I’m worth more than a million dollars - Mr Eazi

news

Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi has said that he is worth more than one million dollars.

There were reports that suggested that the “Pour Me Water” hitmaker is worth one million dollars.

But speaking to Deloris Frimpong Manso on the subject, Mr Eazi indicated that she is worth more than a million dollars.

He indicated that considering his library of songs, he should be worth more than it has been reported considering the fact that only his songs are doing very well digital stores.

Mr Eazi talking about his encounter with D Black who rejected his song before his claim to fame said when he heard that his song was rejected by D Black because he claimed it was bad, he just laughed it off and did not give it serious attention.