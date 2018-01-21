John Dumelo announces engagement

news

John Dumelo recently became engaged to his girlfriend, the Ghanaian actor announced on Sunday.

"She said yes," he told his 2 million followers on Instagram, plus a picture of his girlfriend's hand wearing an engagement ring.

He however did not reveal the identity of the lady.

In the comments, one user said: "Congrats ohhhhh.... Wedding loading."

Another said: "Congratulations @johndumelo(Mr. Dumelo) wish you the presence of the almighty through out this union. Amen."

And another also said: "Wow may it be permanent in Jesus name Amen. Congratulations John.

Dumelo, 33, is arguably the biggest movie actor in Ghana, starring is high profile movies such as Adams Apple, Queens Bride, Mirror of Life, Northern Affairs among others.