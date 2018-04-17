Nasty C finally meets Stonebwoy

SA rapper Nasty C says he was anxious to meet Stonebwoy and has finally met the Ghanaian dancehall artiste.
The rapper had stated his desire to meet the ‘Mama’ artiste before he leaves for South African even if they don’t work together on a record.
"I have to meet Stonebwoy. Forget work, even if we don’t work, I just have to meet him, just like his energy,” explained the ‘Phases’ rapper to Giovani Caleb on Starr Drive on Monday, April 16.
“I like people like that. Positivity, just growing, helping people and really in tune with his music. His music is about his life.”
Nasty was one of two foreign artistes who performed at the 2018 edition of the Ghana Music Awards. He will leave Ghana for his South African base on Tuesday, April 17, 2018