Nasty C finally meets Stonebwoy

news

South African rapper, Nasty C has achieved his goal of meeting Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

The rapper had stated his desire to meet the ‘Mama’ artiste before he leaves for South African even if they don’t work together on a record.

"I have to meet Stonebwoy. Forget work, even if we don’t work, I just have to meet him, just like his energy,” explained the ‘Phases’ rapper to Giovani Caleb on Starr Drive on Monday, April 16.

“I like people like that. Positivity, just growing, helping people and really in tune with his music. His music is about his life.”

@stonebwoyb X @nasty_csa #emo#8J+Mtg==## A post shared by STONEGOD (@stonebwoyb) on Apr 17, 2018 at 4:37am PDT

READ MORE: SA rapper Nasty C anxious to meet Stonebwoy

There is no word on whether they did work on a song or not.

Nasty was one of two foreign artistes who performed at the 2018 edition of the Ghana Music Awards. He will leave Ghana for his South African base on Tuesday, April 17, 2018