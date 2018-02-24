Stonebwoy to part ways with Zylofon media

news

Ghana's dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy would be leaving Zylofon Music sooner than expected as a result of some unfortunate development that the aforementioned artiste doesn’t feel comfortable with.

According to the source who spoke to Asembi.com on condition of anonymity, plans are far advanced for the the BHIM Nation and the giant record label to part ways.

“I don’t know details of their contract but definitely it gives room for one to withdraw at anytime. Sometimes contracts are put aside for matters to be handled amicably” – the source said.

The source however refused to give details of what is causing the sudden end of a beautiful working relationship but the grand signing of Shatta Wale by the label could be one of the many factors despite Zylofon Media apologising for the occurrence.

“We apologise to fans of Stonebwoy for that. Nobody intends to give prominence to one over other artiste.” – Sammy Baah, spokesperson for Zylofon Media told Abusuah FM that all artist are their priority and not only Shatta Wale.

The BET award winner was signed in June 2017 at the plush premises of the media company at East Legon. We will keep you posted on later development as GHBase.com is interested in the casual agent of the pending break of partnership.