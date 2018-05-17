We praise foreign acts but hate local acts - Efya's mother

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nana Adwoa Awindoor

Nana Adwoa Awindoor has bemoaned the way her daughter is subjected to all sorts of criticisms and ridicule.

Efya with mother, Nana Adwoa Awindoor play

Efya with mother, Nana Adwoa Awindoor
Nana Adwoa Awindoor, the mother of Afro-pop songstress Efya, has bemoaned the way her daughter is subjected to all sorts of criticisms and ridicule.

She has disclosed that she is worried that Efya is relentlessly criticised with news items that are deliberately concocted to defame the talented singer.

Nana Adwoa told Joy FM on Saturday (May 12) that she does not want any of the negative comments to get to her daughter.

Her statement comes following several news items that claim Efya has been allegedly dealing in drugs, which she has constantly denied. Also, the singer's bear-it-all fashion sense has also come under scrutiny.

Efya play Efya

But her mother said, "I don't want such comments to disturb her ability to explore and grow in whatever she has chosen to do."

"I rather look at whatever is being said positively as a mother and guide her accordingly...we seem to be so excited about things when they are foreign but the moment it is local we all go gaga about it," she added.

According to her, artistes abroad do all sorts of crazy things and live all kinds of lifestyles yet they are adored the world over as well as in Ghana for what they do and who they are.

"I am not saying I will allow her to walk around naked...my daughter knows the kind of upbringing she had and I sit her down to talk to her.

"I tell her 'let people appreciate your voice and other ability than to allow them to condemn you because of your outlook," Nana Awindor said.

Nana Adwoa Awindor believes her daughter deserves to be celebrated rather than condemned.

