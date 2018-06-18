Nadia Baby daddy seems to have got ink on his neck dedicated to the actress.
A picture circulating on social media of Nadia and her baby daddy affectionately hugging with the back of his neck to the camera shows a beautiful tattoo on his neck in Nadia Buari’s name.
The close-up shot higlights the full name of the actress inscribed in black ink in a decorous way as she holds on passionately to him in the photos. The face of her partner was not seen in the photo but we have a thousand and one reasons to believe that is her baby daddy.
Nadia Buari has maintained her queenly status of keeping her family business out of the media.
My dearest... Here comes one of those moments when I find myself reminiscing about the richest and most congenial memories of the past decade of our relationship. Along this journey came the season of February 2015 when we welcomed our gorgeous set of twin girls. Then, In February 2017 we were blessed with another beautiful girl. And then, In January 2018, we were blessed again with our adorable munchkin who made the Grand Entry into this world. Honey, from the moment I saw your merry eyes - you have always had an air of geniality which you#emo#4oCZ##ve never lost. This special day affords me the opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable man you are, the amazing guide you represent, the selflessness you exhibit beyond measure, and the perfect father you are to our children. I want you to know that, as I love and appreciate you, so I esteem every moment of our journey for the past 10 years. My prayer to God today is that He blesses us with many, many more of these decades and continue to keep us worthy. Happy Father#emo#4oCZ##s Day baby! With all my love, Nadia!
The gorgeous actress only shared a cute video of her family of 6 (herself, her four kids and her baby daddy) yesterday in celebration of Father’s Day with her unnamed partner for the first time and already, netizens are still not over the shock of her silent moves.