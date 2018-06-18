news

A big round of applause to possibly the 'most discreet' celebrity in Ghana, Nadia Buari as she keeps putting us in astonishment with her discreet love life. Yesterday it was her 4 kids, today it is her baby daddy’s tattoo.

A picture circulating on social media of Nadia and her baby daddy affectionately hugging with the back of his neck to the camera shows a beautiful tattoo on his neck in Nadia Buari’s name.

The close-up shot higlights the full name of the actress inscribed in black ink in a decorous way as she holds on passionately to him in the photos. The face of her partner was not seen in the photo but we have a thousand and one reasons to believe that is her baby daddy.

Nadia Buari has maintained her queenly status of keeping her family business out of the media.

The gorgeous actress only shared a cute video of her family of 6 (herself, her four kids and her baby daddy) yesterday in celebration of Father’s Day with her unnamed partner for the first time and already, netizens are still not over the shock of her silent moves.