Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment >

Nadia Buari’s baby daddy tattooed her name on his neck


Love In The Air Nadia Buari’s baby daddy tattooed her name on his neck

Nadia Baby daddy seems to have got ink on his neck dedicated to the actress.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A big round of applause to possibly the 'most discreet' celebrity in Ghana, Nadia Buari as she keeps putting us in astonishment with her discreet love life. Yesterday it was her 4 kids, today it is her baby daddy’s tattoo.

A picture circulating on social media of Nadia and her baby daddy affectionately hugging with the back of his neck to the camera shows a beautiful tattoo on his neck in Nadia Buari’s name.

READ ALSO: Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and husband of 10 years?

play

 

The close-up shot higlights the full name of the actress inscribed in black ink in a decorous way as she holds on passionately to him in the photos. The face of her partner was not seen in the photo but we have a thousand and one reasons to believe that is her baby daddy.

play

 

Nadia Buari has maintained her queenly status of keeping her family business out of the media.

My dearest... Here comes one of those moments when I find myself reminiscing about the richest and most congenial memories of the past decade of our relationship. Along this journey came the season of February 2015 when we welcomed our gorgeous set of twin girls. Then, In February 2017 we were blessed with another beautiful girl. And then, In January 2018, we were blessed again with our adorable munchkin who made the Grand Entry into this world. Honey, from the moment I saw your merry eyes - you have always had an air of geniality which you#emo#4oCZ##ve never lost. This special day affords me the opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable man you are, the amazing guide you represent, the selflessness you exhibit beyond measure, and the perfect father you are to our children. I want you to know that, as I love and appreciate you, so I esteem every moment of our journey for the past 10 years. My prayer to God today is that He blesses us with many, many more of these decades and continue to keep us worthy. Happy Father#emo#4oCZ##s Day baby! With all my love, Nadia!

A post shared by N.S.B (@iamnadiabuari) on

 

The gorgeous actress only shared a cute video of her family of 6 (herself, her four kids and her baby daddy) yesterday in celebration of Father’s Day with her unnamed partner for the first time and already, netizens are still not over the shock of her silent moves.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wine shop saga: “Don’t rejoice too much, you might look stupid again” - Fella Makafui shades Efia Odo Wine shop saga “Don’t rejoice too much, you might look stupid again” - Fella Makafui shades Efia Odo
I am blind in one eye due to abuse - Nana Yaa narrates I am blind in one eye due to abuse - Nana Yaa narrates
Fela Makafui: Actress breaks silence on wine shop shutdown Fela Makafui Actress breaks silence on wine shop shutdown
Daddy's Day: Celebrities who wished their dad "Happy Father's Day" in the cutest way Daddy's Day Celebrities who wished their dad "Happy Father's Day" in the cutest way
Wowzer!!! I've slept with 24 different men within 5 years - Rosemond Brown confesses Wowzer!!! I've slept with 24 different men within 5 years - Rosemond Brown confesses
Video: Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash in traffic Video Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash in traffic

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Fella Makafui’s wine shop shut down by angry boyfriend Celebrity News Fella Makafui’s wine shop shut down by angry boyfriend
Pulse Chat: Exclusive chat with Ghana music artiste, Sister Deborah Pulse Chat Exclusive chat with Ghana music artiste, Sister Deborah
Video: Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash on hawkers Video Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash on hawkers



Top Articles

1 Love In The Air Nadia Buari’s baby daddy tattooed her name on his neckbullet
2 +18 VIDEO Watch Afia Schwarzenegger caught cheatingbullet
3 Angel Obinim Bishop turns 40; here are 12 controversial things about himbullet
4 Mzbel Singer claims journalist leaked her nude photos to disgrace herbullet
5 On Set Photos of Nadia Buari selling popcorn pops up onlinebullet
6 Photo Deborah Vanessa goes naked in photoshootbullet
7 Chris Attoh Actor confirms divorce from Nigerian actress...bullet

Related Articles

Video Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash in traffic
Nadia Buari Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and husband of 10 years?
Video I had a revelation about Ras Kimono’s death - Blakk Rasta
Wowzer!!! I've slept with 24 different men within 5 years - Rosemond Brown confesses
Photos ‘Angry’ boyfriend shuts down Fella Makafui’s wine shop
Music Video Chi-Don – Wonderful God feat. Abi Walker
Watch Gospel songstress Aquia releases "Our Father" featuring Carl Clottey
Shatta Michy Shatta Wale's baby mama reveals her top 3 favourite sex positions
Video Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash in traffic
Nadia Buari Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and husband of 10 years?

Top Videos

1 Brymo goes nude Nigerian Artiste, Brymo goes nude in a new music videobullet

Entertainment

Photos of Nadia Buari selling popcorn pops up online
Nadia Buari Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and husband of 10 years?
Blakk Rasta
Video I had a revelation about Ras Kimono’s death - Blakk Rasta
Photos ‘Angry’ boyfriend shuts down Fella Makafui’s wine shop
Music Video Chi-Don – Wonderful God feat. Abi Walker