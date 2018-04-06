Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make prawn tempura


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Ingredients

Cornflour

Plain flour

1 egg, lightly beaten

Vegetable oil, for deep-frying

1.5kg uncooked king prawns, shells and central veins removed

Soy sauce, to serve

  • Method

Mix the cornflour and flour together into a  bowl.

Stir the egg and whisk from the center outwards, until just combined.

Heat the oil in a  pan until a breadcrumb sizzles and turns brown when dropped into it.

Place the flour onto a plate and dredge the prawns into it to cover well.

Dip the prawns into the batter and carefully add to the hot oil to deep-fry in batches for 2-3 minutes, or until crisp and golden.

Carefully remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper.

Serve in bowls with a bowl of soy sauce for dipping.

