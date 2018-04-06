How to make prawn tempura

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Ingredients

Cornflour

Plain flour

1 egg, lightly beaten

Vegetable oil, for deep-frying

1.5kg uncooked king prawns, shells and central veins removed

Soy sauce, to serve

READ ALSO

How to grilled catfish at home the restaurant way

How to prepare spinach stew

How to prepare waagashi tomato stew

How to prepare pork Jollof rice

Method

Mix the cornflour and flour together into a bowl.

Stir the egg and whisk from the center outwards, until just combined.

Heat the oil in a pan until a breadcrumb sizzles and turns brown when dropped into it.

Place the flour onto a plate and dredge the prawns into it to cover well.

Dip the prawns into the batter and carefully add to the hot oil to deep-fry in batches for 2-3 minutes, or until crisp and golden.

Carefully remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper.

Serve in bowls with a bowl of soy sauce for dipping.