10 die in Yendi-Tamale road accident

Ten people are feared dead in an accident at Mion on the Yendi-Tamale Road in the Northern Region.

Seven others are reported to sustain various degrees of injury.

The accident involves a Benz bus with registration number AS-693-N and a Neoplan bus with registration number GW-2797-S when the crash occurred.

Assembly Member for Sang, a community in Mion, Yakubu Abubakar, who confirmed the incident to Accra-based Citi FM said both vehicles from opposite directions collided head-on at Puriya close Lidra cashew farms resulting in the fatalities.

He said the bodies of the dead have been sent to the mortuary whiles the injured are receiving treatment at the Yendi Hospital.

"It rained heavily this [Thursday] evening. The accident involved a bus truck and Benz bus. The bus was coming from Tamale, and the Benz bus was coming from Yendi; because of the rain, the visibility was not all that clear so the two ran into each other and as a result, we had a whole lot of casualty. The two drivers and a number of passengers from both sides are dead. We have conveyed the injured to the Yendi hospital and for the dead, we are taking them to Yendi mortuary," he added.

The police also arrived to ensure safety on the road.